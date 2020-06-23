41939 N Crooked Stick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Pack your suitcase because that's all you will need to enjoy one of the BEST golf view lots & locations in Anthem Country Club. View golf, mountains & city lights from the expanded Mexican tile patio. Granite slab counters & expanded Master bedroom-king bed with patio access. Bedroom #2 has built-in library/desk/Murphy bed making it usable as a bedroom or den. All appliances included in this FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. $2900/mon Oct-May, $2000 June-Sept. Landlord pays gas, cable & Internet. Tenant pays electric and water.