Anthem, AZ
41939 N Crooked Stick Road
Last updated October 30 2019

41939 N Crooked Stick Road

41939 North Crooked Stick Road · No Longer Available
Location

41939 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Pack your suitcase because that's all you will need to enjoy one of the BEST golf view lots & locations in Anthem Country Club. View golf, mountains & city lights from the expanded Mexican tile patio. Granite slab counters & expanded Master bedroom-king bed with patio access. Bedroom #2 has built-in library/desk/Murphy bed making it usable as a bedroom or den. All appliances included in this FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. $2900/mon Oct-May, $2000 June-Sept. Landlord pays gas, cable & Internet. Tenant pays electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have any available units?
41939 N Crooked Stick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have?
Some of 41939 N Crooked Stick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41939 N Crooked Stick Road currently offering any rent specials?
41939 N Crooked Stick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41939 N Crooked Stick Road pet-friendly?
No, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road offer parking?
Yes, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road does offer parking.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have a pool?
No, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road does not have a pool.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have accessible units?
No, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 41939 N Crooked Stick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 41939 N Crooked Stick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
