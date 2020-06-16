41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive

Amenities

Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting and views of the backyard. The great room has custom stacked stone gas fireplace & surround sound. Large extended back patio with fire pit and Malibu lighting in front & back yards. Charming pavered courtyard entry. With a 6-month minimum rental, enjoy use of Anthem's many award-winning amenities. $350 transfer fee for Club Social privileges and $75 transfer fee for Community Center privileges.