Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive

41638 North Emerald Lake Drive · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2182 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting and views of the backyard. The great room has custom stacked stone gas fireplace & surround sound. Large extended back patio with fire pit and Malibu lighting in front & back yards. Charming pavered courtyard entry. With a 6-month minimum rental, enjoy use of Anthem's many award-winning amenities. $350 transfer fee for Club Social privileges and $75 transfer fee for Community Center privileges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have any available units?
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have?
Some of 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does offer parking.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
