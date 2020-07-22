All apartments in Anthem
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

41008 N REPUBLIC Way

41008 North Republic Way · No Longer Available
Location

41008 North Republic Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LARGE & CLEAN Anthem Parkside Home nestled in the quiet/secluded neighborhood of Echelon. Freshly painted exterior, clean desert landscaping in front yard, and lush green grass in backyard, accompanied by huge patio, plus mature shade trees. 10' High Ceilings, single-level, no interior steps, Bakers Dream Kitchen with upgraded appliances, double ovens, flat stove top, Kitchen Dining & Living Room connected for Open Floor Concept, complete with additional Great Room utilized for Entertainment, Dining or Game Room. Spacious Master with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Dual Bathroom Sinks. 3 Large Guest Bedrooms with ceiling fans & closets. Separate Laundry Room with washer/dryer. 3-Car Garage. EASY TO MAINTAIN! Full Access to Anthem Community Center. Move-in TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have any available units?
41008 N REPUBLIC Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have?
Some of 41008 N REPUBLIC Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41008 N REPUBLIC Way currently offering any rent specials?
41008 N REPUBLIC Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41008 N REPUBLIC Way pet-friendly?
No, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way offer parking?
Yes, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way offers parking.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have a pool?
No, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way does not have a pool.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have accessible units?
No, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41008 N REPUBLIC Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41008 N REPUBLIC Way does not have units with air conditioning.
