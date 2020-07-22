3634 W. Wayne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 3,190 Sq. Ft - Home in Anthem - 4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 3190 Sq. Ft. Home with 2 Car Garage in great Anthem community. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and walk in pantry open to huge family room and loft along with den/office. Large master bedroom and backyard great for entertaining! Close to local schools, public library and parks.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Accepting dogs only.

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2427771)