Anthem, AZ
3634 W. Wayne Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3634 W. Wayne Lane

3634 Wayne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 3,190 Sq. Ft - Home in Anthem - 4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 3190 Sq. Ft. Home with 2 Car Garage in great Anthem community. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and walk in pantry open to huge family room and loft along with den/office. Large master bedroom and backyard great for entertaining! Close to local schools, public library and parks.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Accepting dogs only.
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2427771)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

3634 W. Wayne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
3634 W. Wayne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 3634 W. Wayne Lane is pet friendly.
Yes, 3634 W. Wayne Lane offers parking.
No, 3634 W. Wayne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3634 W. Wayne Lane does not have a pool.
No, 3634 W. Wayne Lane does not have accessible units.
No, 3634 W. Wayne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 3634 W. Wayne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
