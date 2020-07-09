All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2586 West Patagonia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2586 West Patagonia Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2586 West Patagonia Way

2586 West Patagonia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2586 West Patagonia Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Neutral carpet and paint throughout. Very well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Holiday model. North facing backyard with serene wash view and large flagstone patio. Laundry room cabinets. Property is located in the award winning Diamond Canyon School District.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1650
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $350 Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 0%
Monthly Admin Fee:3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 5/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have any available units?
2586 West Patagonia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2586 West Patagonia Way have?
Some of 2586 West Patagonia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 West Patagonia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2586 West Patagonia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 West Patagonia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2586 West Patagonia Way is pet friendly.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way offer parking?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not offer parking.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have a pool?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not have a pool.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have accessible units?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2586 West Patagonia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2586 West Patagonia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College