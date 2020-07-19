2557 W Warren Dr

Amenities

This 3 bedroom offers an open floor plan this is bright and airy. Tile in all the right place and carpet in the bedrooms. Home offers all appliances including washer/dryer and fridge. Open kitchen has light colored cabinets and granite countertops. Both front and back yard are fully landscaped. Pets are allowed with prior approval. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities.