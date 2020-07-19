This 3 bedroom offers an open floor plan this is bright and airy. Tile in all the right place and carpet in the bedrooms. Home offers all appliances including washer/dryer and fridge. Open kitchen has light colored cabinets and granite countertops. Both front and back yard are fully landscaped. Pets are allowed with prior approval. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have any available units?
2557 W Warren Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2557 W Warren Dr have?
Some of 2557 W Warren Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 W Warren Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2557 W Warren Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 W Warren Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2557 W Warren Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr offer parking?
No, 2557 W Warren Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2557 W Warren Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have a pool?
No, 2557 W Warren Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have accessible units?
No, 2557 W Warren Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2557 W Warren Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2557 W Warren Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2557 W Warren Dr does not have units with air conditioning.