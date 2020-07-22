All apartments in Anthem
2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail

2111 West Clearview Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2111 West Clearview Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This desirable single level floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a den! Tastefully upgraded Kitchen hosts slab granite counters, all stainless appliances, gas stove & a kitchen island. Rich warm designer colors, large gorgeous tile, neutral carpet in all the bedrooms, soft water system and wood blinds. You will love the courtyard entrance. The third car garage has been converted to a bonus/storage room. Located just a few blocks of Diamond Canyon school. Washer and dryer included! Landlord pays for landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have any available units?
2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have?
Some of 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail offers parking.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have a pool?
No, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have accessible units?
No, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
