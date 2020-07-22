2111 W CLEARVIEW Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This desirable single level floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a den! Tastefully upgraded Kitchen hosts slab granite counters, all stainless appliances, gas stove & a kitchen island. Rich warm designer colors, large gorgeous tile, neutral carpet in all the bedrooms, soft water system and wood blinds. You will love the courtyard entrance. The third car garage has been converted to a bonus/storage room. Located just a few blocks of Diamond Canyon school. Washer and dryer included! Landlord pays for landscape maintenance.