1724 W. Twain Dr.

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020



4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2C Garage, Master Balcony with Fantastic Mountain Views, Upstairs Laundry with Washer and Dryer, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Vaulted/High Ceilings, Covered Patio, Great Anthem Amenities



Major Crossroads: I/10 and Daisy Mountain Dr



Near: I-10, Anthem Country Club and Golf, Diamond Canyon School, Cave Creek Regional Park, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Lake Pleasant



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



