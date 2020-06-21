All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1724 W. Twain Dr.

1724 West Twain Drive · (785) 504-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1724 West Twain Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020

4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2C Garage, Master Balcony with Fantastic Mountain Views, Upstairs Laundry with Washer and Dryer, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Vaulted/High Ceilings, Covered Patio, Great Anthem Amenities

Major Crossroads: I/10 and Daisy Mountain Dr

Near: I-10, Anthem Country Club and Golf, Diamond Canyon School, Cave Creek Regional Park, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Lake Pleasant

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have any available units?
1724 W. Twain Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have?
Some of 1724 W. Twain Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 W. Twain Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1724 W. Twain Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 W. Twain Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1724 W. Twain Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1724 W. Twain Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 W. Twain Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have a pool?
No, 1724 W. Twain Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1724 W. Twain Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 W. Twain Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 W. Twain Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 W. Twain Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
