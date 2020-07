Amenities

This apartment, located one block from many shops and restaurants on Kavanaugh Blvd, features one bedroom and one bathroom, extra room that can be used for a dining room or office, hardwood floors throughout the property, furnished kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator, extra storage closet outside the property, and window cooled. The water utilities are paid, resident just pays lights and gas. 1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT