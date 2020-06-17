31 Westfield Court

Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Additional Features:
Jetted tub in master bedroom, Split floor plan, Attic Storage, Deck, Fireplace, Pantry, Kitchen Island, Partially Fenced-in Yard, 2 Car Garage, Security System, Plantation Blinds.
Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Ceiling Fans
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.