31 Westfield Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:40 AM

31 Westfield Court

31 Westfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR 72210
Otter Creek Crystal

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

Additional Features:
Jetted tub in master bedroom, Split floor plan, Attic Storage, Deck, Fireplace, Pantry, Kitchen Island, Partially Fenced-in Yard, 2 Car Garage, Security System, Plantation Blinds.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Ceiling Fans

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Westfield Court have any available units?
31 Westfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Westfield Court have?
Some of 31 Westfield Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Westfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
31 Westfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Westfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 31 Westfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 31 Westfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 31 Westfield Court does offer parking.
Does 31 Westfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Westfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Westfield Court have a pool?
No, 31 Westfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 31 Westfield Court have accessible units?
No, 31 Westfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Westfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Westfield Court has units with dishwashers.
