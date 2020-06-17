31 Westfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



Additional Features:

Jetted tub in master bedroom, Split floor plan, Attic Storage, Deck, Fireplace, Pantry, Kitchen Island, Partially Fenced-in Yard, 2 Car Garage, Security System, Plantation Blinds.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Ceiling Fans



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.