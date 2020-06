Amenities

w/d hookup carport furnished carpet range refrigerator

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near UALR. The kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer connections and a carport. The house has been freshly painted and the walls are a neutral tan color. It also has new carpet so no pets will be allowed. Call for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.