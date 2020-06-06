2213 S. Fillmore Street

Amenities

Available 07/15/20 Fair Park/Oak Forest Three Bedroom Bungalow - Property Id: 9014



A single level, 1100 sq foot, cozy, 3-bedroom bungalow on South Fillmore Street in the University District of LIttle Rock. Two living areas and an eat-in kitchen. New paint, new tile, hardwood floors. Renovated bath. Central heat and air, new windows. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and washer/dryer. Across the street from a secluded wooded area with creek.



$45 application fee.



Renters Insurance is required.



This property does not qualify for Section 8 assistance.

No Pets Allowed



