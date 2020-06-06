All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 2213 S. Fillmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
2213 S. Fillmore Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2213 S. Fillmore Street

2213 South Fillmore Street · (501) 455-6380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 South Fillmore Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Oak Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. Jul 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available 07/15/20 Fair Park/Oak Forest Three Bedroom Bungalow - Property Id: 9014

A single level, 1100 sq foot, cozy, 3-bedroom bungalow on South Fillmore Street in the University District of LIttle Rock. Two living areas and an eat-in kitchen. New paint, new tile, hardwood floors. Renovated bath. Central heat and air, new windows. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and washer/dryer. Across the street from a secluded wooded area with creek.

$45 application fee.

Renters Insurance is required.

This property does not qualify for Section 8 assistance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9014
Property Id 9014

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have any available units?
2213 S. Fillmore Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have?
Some of 2213 S. Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 S. Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2213 S. Fillmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 S. Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2213 S. Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street offer parking?
No, 2213 S. Fillmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 S. Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 2213 S. Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2213 S. Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 S. Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 S. Fillmore Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2213 S. Fillmore Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd
Little Rock, AR 72202
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave
Little Rock, AR 72223

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity