2213 S. Fillmore Street

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Fair Park/Oak Forest Three Bedroom Bungalow - Property Id: 9014
A single level, 1100 sq foot, cozy, 3-bedroom bungalow on South Fillmore Street in the University District of LIttle Rock. Two living areas and an eat-in kitchen. New paint, new tile, hardwood floors. Renovated bath. Central heat and air, new windows. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and washer/dryer. Across the street from a secluded wooded area with creek.
$45 application fee.
Renters Insurance is required.
This property does not qualify for Section 8 assistance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9014
Property Id 9014
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847877)