*LITTLE ROCK* Large Split Level Home In West Little Rock!! This 3 Bed And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Large Shaded Front Yard, Covered Deck In Backyard, And Plantation Shutters On Windows! Walk In Closets In All Bedrooms, Fireplace In Living Room, And A Double Attached Garage! Owner Will Replace Stove For An Approved Applicant. DIRECTIONS: Heading West On Bowman, Left On Gamble, Left On Mesquite, Home Is On Right. AVAILABLE NOW!!