12801 Pleasant Forest Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Available 09/15/20 Spacious semi-open 3 bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 311693



This home in West Little Rock has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances.

-Great room with a fireplace

-Double car garage

-Fenced in backyard with a newly built Deck

-Central heat and air conditioning

-Tile and laminate flooring

-Washer/dryer connections



Location, Location, Location! This property is minutes from West Little Rock shopping as well as Midtown Shopping. Nearby schools include:

Don Roberts Elementary

Pinnacle View Middle School

Hall High School



The rent includes pest control quarterly and an alarm system. The tenant is responsible for gas, water,electric. The yard work can be handled by tenant or taken care of by landlord for additional Fee.



Pets are permitted within the requirements: 2 dog max, max weight limit is 35

Must provide references from past landlords.

Pet deposit: &350 non refundable for one. $500 for two.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311693

