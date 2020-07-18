All apartments in Little Rock
12801 Pleasant Forest Dr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

12801 Pleasant Forest Dr

12801 Pleasant Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12801 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, AR 72212
River Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Available 09/15/20 Spacious semi-open 3 bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 311693

This home in West Little Rock has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances.
-Great room with a fireplace
-Double car garage
-Fenced in backyard with a newly built Deck
-Central heat and air conditioning
-Tile and laminate flooring
-Washer/dryer connections

Location, Location, Location! This property is minutes from West Little Rock shopping as well as Midtown Shopping. Nearby schools include:
Don Roberts Elementary
Pinnacle View Middle School
Hall High School

The rent includes pest control quarterly and an alarm system. The tenant is responsible for gas, water,electric. The yard work can be handled by tenant or taken care of by landlord for additional Fee.

Pets are permitted within the requirements: 2 dog max, max weight limit is 35
Must provide references from past landlords.
Pet deposit: &350 non refundable for one. $500 for two.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311693
Property Id 311693

(RLNE5900662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have any available units?
12801 Pleasant Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have?
Some of 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Pleasant Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 Pleasant Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
