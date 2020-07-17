All apartments in Jacksonville
1301 School Drive

1301 School Drive
Location

1301 School Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath home. Carport parking. Washer/dryer hookups in carport area. Lease terms 12 months, $850 deposit, $35 application fees. No pets. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 School Drive have any available units?
1301 School Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, AR.
What amenities does 1301 School Drive have?
Some of 1301 School Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 School Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 School Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 School Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1301 School Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1301 School Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1301 School Drive offers parking.
Does 1301 School Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 School Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 School Drive have a pool?
No, 1301 School Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1301 School Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 School Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 School Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 School Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 School Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 School Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
