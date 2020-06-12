/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10002 Shannon Dr. 4A
10002 Shannon Drive, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$535
- (RLNE4995382)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Roosevelt Road
104 Roosevelt Road, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
1048 sqft
- (RLNE3207095)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1204 McArthur
1204 Mcarthur Drive, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$945
1036 sqft
Cute recently Renovated 2bd/1ba in Jacksonville ! new flooring throughout house . New kitchen with lots of space ! Big front and backyard .Great Location ! Come check it out ! Move in ready
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
15 Powhatan Drive
15 Powhattan Dr, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1002 sqft
Recently renovated 2Bd/1.5 Ba townhouse in Sherwood ! Nice space throughout and a great location ! Move in ready
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
109 N Park B
109 N Park St, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
784 sqft
Great two bedroom one bathroom duplex. Call today!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1 Shelby Rd Unit 401
1 Shelby Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
This great Condo features 2 bedrooms one bath with new Luxury Vinyl, fixtures and new vanity top, freshly painted bathroom and kitchen. Includes washer and dryer ,refrigerator, new blinds, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle A
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$786
1085 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eastside Lofts II in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 Boyer Street
4405 Boyer Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
890 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Spacious Rooms - Washer & Dryer Connections - Central Heat and Air - Off Street Parking - And
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 West 43rd St.
901 West 43rd Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
980 sqft
- This two bedroom duplex is located just off 47th street in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, the kitchen has a stove and refrigerator, washer dryer connections, hardwoods, storage room, and much more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3616 Willow
3616 North Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
972 sqft
For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
625 West 35th St.
625 West 35th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
915 sqft
- This two bedroom home is located on 35th street off Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, furnished kitchen, washer dryer connections, fenced yard, pets allowed, and much more call today for more information.
