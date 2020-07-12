Apartment List
73 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR with parking

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1301 School Drive
1301 School Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home. Carport parking. Washer/dryer hookups in carport area. Lease terms 12 months, $850 deposit, $35 application fees. No pets. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
303 W Valentine Road
303 West Valentine Road, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Property for lease or for sale at $135,000. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage and sits on a corner lot. A stove, microwave, refrigerator, fireplace and fenced back yard are some of the amenities in this home. It rents for $1,100.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
117 Foxdell Circle
117 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1950 sqft
Roomy and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Foxwood subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3304 Mary
3304 Mary Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1571 sqft
Unique 3 bed 2 bath home with a great layout!

1 of 40

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Tara Mount Drive
8 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4319 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Road
12 Glade Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Kelso Road
208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
208 Kelso Road Available 08/01/20 3/2 Open Floor Plan, One Level in Sherwood - 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Creekwood Drive
90 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1530 sqft
90 Creekwood Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Minutes to LRAFB - 3/2 Split Level, Foyer, Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, HUGE Back Deck, 2-car Garage! Wood Laminate Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms, Pets
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
124 Brickyard Ct
124 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1458 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Great home situated in a Cul-de-sac with a split bedroom plan and a very open floor plan. Granite counters, separate Laundry room with a large pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8600 Northgate Dr
8600 Northgate Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1372 sqft
8600 Northgate Sherwood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in downtown Sherwood. This property is close to shopping, restaurants, and a great school district. Hardwood flooring through out the home and title in the bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Stacey St Pine Crest
19 Stacey Street, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$850
1529 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 4 Bedroom split plan. Large Master Bathroom with custom shower, and walk in closet. Large Living Room with vinyl plank. Carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Amber Oaks
202 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Sherwood 3 bedroom home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Amber Oaks subdivision of Sherwood (off Kellogg Acres Rd). The eat-in kitchen has a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room and a screened in back porch.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Raywood Dr
101 Raywood Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
101 Raywood Dr Available 08/03/20 House with a POOL! - This 2 story family home has lots of updates. Beginning in the kitchen with appliances and cabinets on to the living area with paint and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Birchwood Circle
148 Birchwood Circle, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - Ready to move in! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances Fabulous floor plan with big open rooms and lots of windows! Formal dining room has new vinyl plank flooring and flows right

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Osage
2205 Osage Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102 Autumnbrook Circle
102 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1454 sqft
Convenient Sherwood location! Fresh paint and well maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with lovely deck and fenced back yard. Home has carpet and laminate flooring, a fireplace, and a 2 car garage to complete this property.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5059 Silver Oak Drive
5059 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, furnished kitchen with oven, stove top, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave - tenant to provide own refrigerator, electric washer and gas dryer connections, alarm systems - to be activated at
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jacksonville, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jacksonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

