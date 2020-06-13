Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4502 Pennpointe Pl
4502 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
7381 West Ridge Cr
7381 W Ridge Cir, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
208 Kelso Road
208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
3/2 NEW BUILD! - NEW BUILD! 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm., Laundry w/Hook-ups, Stained Concrete Floors, Over-sized Drive, Single Car Carport w/ Over sized Driveway for 2nd Car., Back Porch.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2020 sqft
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9124 WOODBINE DR
9124 Woodbine Street, Sherwood, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1714 sqft
Palo Alto Magic - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision
11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2016 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8610 Woodridge Drive
8610 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
This home features open floor plan with upgraded bathrooms, custom tiled in guest bath, updated fixtures and vanities master bedroom apart, large living room or office, den with Anderson Insulated glass doors to a patio with terracotta tile Master

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9104 Peach Tree Lane
9104 Peach Tree Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Newly listed home in a peaceful neighborhood with easy access to JFK and Kiehl Ave. It has a spacious, fenced-in backyard and a front patio with netting to keep bugs out. Only small pets allowed in the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle A
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
11 Fox Run Drive
11 Fox Run Drive, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Fully remodeled house in highly desired Cabot. Call today to schedule your showing, iRemodel 501-580-6545

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

