Apartment List
/
AR
/
jacksonville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Ferrell Drive
1013 Ferrell Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1260 sqft
- 3 bedroom home with BIG bonus room! (RLNE2462504)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 Gina Circle
1033 Gina Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1080 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in Jacksonville, off Redmond exit. The kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It has been freshly painted and is ready to rent. Small pet considered.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Palm Street
202 Palm St, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
*$99 First Months Rent Move in Special* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - First Months Rent ONLY $99 with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 19th! (with approved credit) This warm and inviting home has everything you need

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Spruce Street
100 Spruce Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
100 Spruce Street Available 07/15/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This cute rental home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great floor plan making it easy to decorate and

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4000 Rope Trail
4000 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1503 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Jacksonville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Woodbriar Drive
34 Woodbriar Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$895
1268 sqft
Beautiful 4bd-1ba home in Jacksonville! This home features updated paint on the interior and gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas along with plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Karen Cove
106 Karen Cove, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1045 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
401 Braden Street
401 Braden Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
This three bedroom home in the center of Jacksonville has new paint and carpet. This home has tile floors, a fenced yard, and a two car garage. Close to highway, local shopping, parks, restaurants and the main gate of Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1308 West Main Street
1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Palm Street
203 Palm St, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1476 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - First Months Rent ONLY $99 with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 19th! (with approved credit) This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 Wildflower
169 Wildflower Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman - WE ARE HAVING A MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH RENT IS 1/2 PRICE Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
208 Kelso Road
208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
3/2 NEW BUILD! - NEW BUILD! 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm., Laundry w/Hook-ups, Stained Concrete Floors, Over-sized Drive, Single Car Carport w/ Over sized Driveway for 2nd Car., Back Porch.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
958 Oliver Lane
958 Oliver Lane, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
- (RLNE2424498)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6624 Ridgemist Lane
6624 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this beautiful home in North Little Rock! This home has a great floor plan

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Stonehenge Drive
23 Stonehenge Dr, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1472 sqft
23 Stonehenge Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home is a must see with functional floor plan and space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Harvick Circle
140 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1366 sqft
140 Harvick Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss out on this cute home in Cabot with functional floor plan and up to date features.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jacksonville, AR

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-DryerJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARCabot, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College