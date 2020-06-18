All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

108 Bucky Beaver Dr

108 Bucky Beaver Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
-

(RLNE5851914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have any available units?
108 Bucky Beaver Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, AR.
Is 108 Bucky Beaver Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bucky Beaver Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bucky Beaver Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr is pet friendly.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr offer parking?
Yes, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does offer parking.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have a pool?
No, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Bucky Beaver Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Bucky Beaver Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
