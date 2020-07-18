All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

78 E Sycamore ST

78 East Sycamore Street · (479) 268-5509
Location

78 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Woodland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Mid-Town Fayetteville this 2560 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and two large
living areas. The master suite, living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry, half bath and two car garage are
all on the main floor, and 2 bedroom, a full bath and second living area are all on the basement level. There is a view to the North from the back deck. New HVAC 2019. New roof 2020. POA is is $500 / quarter and covers all exterior building maintenance, insurance and yard work. Excellent AirBnB, Student investment property, or personal residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 E Sycamore ST have any available units?
78 E Sycamore ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 E Sycamore ST have?
Some of 78 E Sycamore ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 E Sycamore ST currently offering any rent specials?
78 E Sycamore ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 E Sycamore ST pet-friendly?
No, 78 E Sycamore ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 78 E Sycamore ST offer parking?
Yes, 78 E Sycamore ST offers parking.
Does 78 E Sycamore ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 E Sycamore ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 E Sycamore ST have a pool?
No, 78 E Sycamore ST does not have a pool.
Does 78 E Sycamore ST have accessible units?
No, 78 E Sycamore ST does not have accessible units.
Does 78 E Sycamore ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 E Sycamore ST has units with dishwashers.
