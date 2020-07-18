78 E Sycamore ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Mid-Town Fayetteville this 2560 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and two large

living areas. The master suite, living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry, half bath and two car garage are

all on the main floor, and 2 bedroom, a full bath and second living area are all on the basement level. There is a view to the North from the back deck. New HVAC 2019. New roof 2020. POA is is $500 / quarter and covers all exterior building maintenance, insurance and yard work. Excellent AirBnB, Student investment property, or personal residence.