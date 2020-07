Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit has just been updated. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in living room and bedrooms, and tile in wet areas. New paint throughout as well. All new high end stainless steel appliances. Generous sized closets. This unit is move in ready and wont last long. 1 car garage and lawn care included.