Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4623 W. Colfax Loop

4623 West Colfax Loop · (479) 521-9233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fayetteville
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4623 W. Colfax Loop · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools. It offers a very spacious floor plan including a huge living room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. There is a fenced in backyard with a patio .Available now!

(RLNE5857899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have any available units?
4623 W. Colfax Loop has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have?
Some of 4623 W. Colfax Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 W. Colfax Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4623 W. Colfax Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 W. Colfax Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4623 W. Colfax Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4623 W. Colfax Loop does offer parking.
Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4623 W. Colfax Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have a pool?
No, 4623 W. Colfax Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have accessible units?
No, 4623 W. Colfax Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 W. Colfax Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 W. Colfax Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
