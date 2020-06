Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this spacious West Fayetteville home! 3 bedrooms/2 bath - Large master

bedroom with split floor plan and lots of natural light. A great back patio with landscaping and

raised flowerbeds for the avid gardener! Family room has a fireplace and lots of room for

everyone to feel at home. Just off of Wedington, you're close I-49, the U of A, shopping,

restaurants, banks and gyms. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Fayetteville schools.

Available now