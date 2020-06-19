All apartments in Fayetteville
299 Noble LN
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

299 Noble LN

299 East Noble Lane · (479) 372-7154
Location

299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville location with EVERYTHING just a short drive. 2 King-Suites with luxury mattresses & bedding. Beautiful views of the town on a PRIVATE balcony. Directly beside Rick's Bakery, Ozark Natural Foods, Arcadia Retro Arcade, and everything in Evelyn Hills Mall (look it up!). HDTV with cable. Our townhome is recently designed and decorated to be a sleek & modern showstopper with the utmost comfort. Wander through our 3-story town home & enjoy beautiful details & color with mid century modern accents and plenty of live greenery. You'll have access to the entire home, both balconies, the grill, kitchen and any amenities that you may see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Noble LN have any available units?
299 Noble LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 Noble LN have?
Some of 299 Noble LN's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Noble LN currently offering any rent specials?
299 Noble LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Noble LN pet-friendly?
No, 299 Noble LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 299 Noble LN offer parking?
No, 299 Noble LN does not offer parking.
Does 299 Noble LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Noble LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Noble LN have a pool?
No, 299 Noble LN does not have a pool.
Does 299 Noble LN have accessible units?
No, 299 Noble LN does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Noble LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 Noble LN does not have units with dishwashers.
