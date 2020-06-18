All apartments in Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST

241 West Mountain Street · (479) 372-7154
Location

241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
Features unique interior & exterior. INTERIOR: inspired by the Southwest with plants, desert colors, 3 Smart TVs, luxury bathrooms, authentic-Southwestern decor. EXTERIOR: BBQ grill, private porch, modern architecture, private front & side porches, covered private parking.

Decorated by a local design team who specializes in the vacation rental experience – unique living spaces, warm and inviting color palettes, plush open seating areas, & luxury beds and bedding. Southwestern lovers will want to come back to our place again and again. Authentic details throughout & even more gorgeous in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Mountain ST have any available units?
241 Mountain ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Mountain ST have?
Some of 241 Mountain ST's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Mountain ST currently offering any rent specials?
241 Mountain ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Mountain ST pet-friendly?
No, 241 Mountain ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 241 Mountain ST offer parking?
Yes, 241 Mountain ST does offer parking.
Does 241 Mountain ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Mountain ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Mountain ST have a pool?
No, 241 Mountain ST does not have a pool.
Does 241 Mountain ST have accessible units?
No, 241 Mountain ST does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Mountain ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Mountain ST does not have units with dishwashers.
