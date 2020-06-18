241 Mountain ST

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking fireplace bbq/grill furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!



The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Features unique interior & exterior. INTERIOR: inspired by the Southwest with plants, desert colors, 3 Smart TVs, luxury bathrooms, authentic-Southwestern decor. EXTERIOR: BBQ grill, private porch, modern architecture, private front & side porches, covered private parking.



Decorated by a local design team who specializes in the vacation rental experience – unique living spaces, warm and inviting color palettes, plush open seating areas, & luxury beds and bedding. Southwestern lovers will want to come back to our place again and again. Authentic details throughout & even more gorgeous in person.