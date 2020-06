Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful NEW corner lot home in one of Fayetteville's most spectacular neighborhoods. Close to everything PLUS stunning views of Fayetteville from your covered deck. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a HUGE open kitchen/dining and a living room with tons of windows. This home is also for sale MLS#1088812