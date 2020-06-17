All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

2300 North Old Wire Road

2300 North Old Wire Road · (479) 445-6415
Location

2300 North Old Wire Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Old Wire Rd. just down from Township. Complete Remodel ready & waiting for you! Apprx. 1,600 sq ft. Home has been tastefully updated w/new flooring & neutral paint throughout. Open kitchen features new counters, cabinets & tile backslash. SS app, updated rustic lighting, antiqued island & pantry barn door add character to this exquisite modern home. Spacious master bedroom features stunning cathedral ceilings & his & her closets. 2 other BR's share Jack & Jill bathroom. New modern wood deck provides the perfect place for entertaining. Sits on large 0.38 acre. Central heat and air with all electric. New hardwood and carpet have been installed throughout. The property is available now and can be shown after an application and short conversation. $1,600 a month with a one year lease. $1,600 deposit at signing of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 North Old Wire Road have any available units?
2300 North Old Wire Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 North Old Wire Road have?
Some of 2300 North Old Wire Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 North Old Wire Road currently offering any rent specials?
2300 North Old Wire Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 North Old Wire Road pet-friendly?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2300 North Old Wire Road offer parking?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road does not offer parking.
Does 2300 North Old Wire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 North Old Wire Road have a pool?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road does not have a pool.
Does 2300 North Old Wire Road have accessible units?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 North Old Wire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 North Old Wire Road does not have units with dishwashers.
