2300 North Old Wire Road

Old Wire Rd. just down from Township. Complete Remodel ready & waiting for you! Apprx. 1,600 sq ft. Home has been tastefully updated w/new flooring & neutral paint throughout. Open kitchen features new counters, cabinets & tile backslash. SS app, updated rustic lighting, antiqued island & pantry barn door add character to this exquisite modern home. Spacious master bedroom features stunning cathedral ceilings & his & her closets. 2 other BR's share Jack & Jill bathroom. New modern wood deck provides the perfect place for entertaining. Sits on large 0.38 acre. Central heat and air with all electric. New hardwood and carpet have been installed throughout. The property is available now and can be shown after an application and short conversation. $1,600 a month with a one year lease. $1,600 deposit at signing of the lease.