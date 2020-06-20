2221 W Deane ST

2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Asbell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided. Both bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs along with laundry. Deck off one of the bedrooms! All electric unit and water and trash paid! No showings until unit is vacant - scheduled for July 1. Virtual tour available of next door unit - layouts are alike
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
