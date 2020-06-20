All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2221 W Deane ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
2221 W Deane ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2221 W Deane ST

2221 West Deane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Asbell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided. Both bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs along with laundry. Deck off one of the bedrooms! All electric unit and water and trash paid! No showings until unit is vacant - scheduled for July 1. Virtual tour available of next door unit - layouts are alike

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 W Deane ST have any available units?
2221 W Deane ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 W Deane ST have?
Some of 2221 W Deane ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 W Deane ST currently offering any rent specials?
2221 W Deane ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 W Deane ST pet-friendly?
No, 2221 W Deane ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2221 W Deane ST offer parking?
No, 2221 W Deane ST does not offer parking.
Does 2221 W Deane ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 W Deane ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 W Deane ST have a pool?
No, 2221 W Deane ST does not have a pool.
Does 2221 W Deane ST have accessible units?
No, 2221 W Deane ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 W Deane ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 W Deane ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College