Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

21 29th CIR

21 East 29th Circle · (479) 521-5894
Location

21 East 29th Circle, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Fayetteville Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fayetteville Country Club area with easy access to I-49, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. NEW WOOD-LOOK FLOORS in living and bonus areas. Large open living room with fireplace. Separate “formal dining” bonus room at front of home. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and a counter bar, open to second dining area; smooth flat-top stove, under-cabinet lighting, built-in microwave. Split floor plan, crown molding, ceiling fans/lights throughout. Master bedroom is large with big walk-in closet. Master bath has nice vanity, whirlpool tub plus step-in shower. Separate laundry room. Covered back deck (accessible from both dining area and master suite), large yard, double enclosed garage. Second and third bedrooms share the guest bathroom, and fourth bedroom has its own separate bathroom, making it great for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 29th CIR have any available units?
21 29th CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 29th CIR have?
Some of 21 29th CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 29th CIR currently offering any rent specials?
21 29th CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 29th CIR pet-friendly?
No, 21 29th CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 21 29th CIR offer parking?
Yes, 21 29th CIR does offer parking.
Does 21 29th CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 29th CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 29th CIR have a pool?
Yes, 21 29th CIR has a pool.
Does 21 29th CIR have accessible units?
No, 21 29th CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 21 29th CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 29th CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
