Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rent this beautiful home in Fayetteville near campus & Greenway Trail. Wood floors, modern ceramic tiles, granite, and custom cabinetry make this an exquisite upscale space for anyone. Including washer, dryer, & refrigerator (fridge not pictured but is included). On site parking and large bedrooms with great storage! All applicants must pass background and credit check. Small pets negotiable with non-refundable fee.