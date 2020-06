Amenities

NO STUDENTS! - This 4 bed/3 bath home has stunning mountain views on the 12th hole of Stonebridge Golf Course. Home was remodeled in 2015 with new granite countertops, custom finishes, and wood-style tile throughout. Has Stainless Steel Stove, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, and Microwave. Separate office is perfect for working at home. Walk-in closets are featured in every bedroom. Has gas fireplace, covered back porch and 3 car garage.



(RLNE2482668)