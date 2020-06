Amenities

Check out this home in East Fayetteville! A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a newly updated master shower, 2 master closets, and great storage throughout -- including a pantry and a spacious laundry room. New refrigerator. 5 miles from the University of Arkansas and many other restaurants and amenities! Don't miss out on this house!