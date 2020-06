Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Just north of the University of Arkansas located on UA bus route 1 block from gray/red line bus stop. Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Upgrades include granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, new flooring throughout, new composite decking, and new landscaping. Call for more information. HOUSE CAN BE LEASED BY 4 UNRELATED PARTIES.