Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

1203 Ash ST

1203 East Ash Street · (479) 521-5894
Location

1203 East Ash Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Root School! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Convenient location in nice part of east Fayetteville located near Root Elementary. Large living room with faux-wood floor has built-in fireplace and vaulted ceiling and is open to the big dining room, which is open to the kitchen with counter bar and many cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, and bonus area which includes laundry closet. Many windows, extra storage, fan/light fixtures, and blinds throughout. All bedrooms have nice carpet. Lots of mature trees, covered front patio and covered back porch, fenced yard, double enclosed garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Ash ST have any available units?
1203 Ash ST has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Ash ST have?
Some of 1203 Ash ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Ash ST currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Ash ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Ash ST pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Ash ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1203 Ash ST offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Ash ST does offer parking.
Does 1203 Ash ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Ash ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Ash ST have a pool?
No, 1203 Ash ST does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Ash ST have accessible units?
No, 1203 Ash ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Ash ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Ash ST does not have units with dishwashers.
