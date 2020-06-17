1203 Ash ST

Amenities

Root School! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Convenient location in nice part of east Fayetteville located near Root Elementary. Large living room with faux-wood floor has built-in fireplace and vaulted ceiling and is open to the big dining room, which is open to the kitchen with counter bar and many cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, and bonus area which includes laundry closet. Many windows, extra storage, fan/light fixtures, and blinds throughout. All bedrooms have nice carpet. Lots of mature trees, covered front patio and covered back porch, fenced yard, double enclosed garage.