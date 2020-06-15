Amenities

1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area. The master suite has lots of space and a double vanity in the bathroom. Gas fireplace, 2 car garage, new HVAC unit & privacy fenced in backyard are just a few of the other things that make this home so great! All kitchen appliances plus washer & dryer included. Pets are welcome with additional fees & breed restrictions. And did we mention only 9 minutes from the U of A! Call Teresa for more information, 479-582-9310. This home won't last long!



Rent: $1300

Deposit: $1300

Application Fee: $55/per adult



(Pictures are from the last season it was rented. Will update pictures once tenants move out at the end of June. Can start doing showings with a 24 hour notice June 15th)



