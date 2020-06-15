All apartments in Fayetteville
1062 S Liberty Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

1062 S Liberty Drive

1062 South Liberty Drive · (479) 582-9310
Location

1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Baldwin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1062 S Liberty Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area. The master suite has lots of space and a double vanity in the bathroom. Gas fireplace, 2 car garage, new HVAC unit & privacy fenced in backyard are just a few of the other things that make this home so great! All kitchen appliances plus washer & dryer included. Pets are welcome with additional fees & breed restrictions. And did we mention only 9 minutes from the U of A! Call Teresa for more information, 479-582-9310. This home won't last long!

Rent: $1300
Deposit: $1300
Application Fee: $55/per adult

(Pictures are from the last season it was rented. Will update pictures once tenants move out at the end of June. Can start doing showings with a 24 hour notice June 15th)

(RLNE5780492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 S Liberty Drive have any available units?
1062 S Liberty Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 S Liberty Drive have?
Some of 1062 S Liberty Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 S Liberty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1062 S Liberty Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 S Liberty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 S Liberty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1062 S Liberty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1062 S Liberty Drive does offer parking.
Does 1062 S Liberty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 S Liberty Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 S Liberty Drive have a pool?
No, 1062 S Liberty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1062 S Liberty Drive have accessible units?
No, 1062 S Liberty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 S Liberty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 S Liberty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
