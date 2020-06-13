/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4312 SW Pecan ST
4312 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing Subdv. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1155 S Craftsman ST
1155 South Craftsman Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. You won't want to miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5051 W Colfax LOOP
5051 W Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Brand New 3 bed, 2 bath home in great location! Home features vinyl floors, granite counters, open living, and much more! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West 62
1 Unit Available
3814 W Lilac DR
3814 West Lilac Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1316 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July! Taking applications now. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1000.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4394 W Cottage ST
4394 West Cottage Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Coming soon! Available early June! Taking pre-applications now! Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home with fully fenced in yard. Wood laminate flooring and appliances included! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6104 Milliken BND
6104 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1000
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
686 W Martha ST
686 West Martha Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now! Check out this great 3bd/1.5ba fourplex with garage. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable. Deposit $850
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3485 W Tuscan Rd
3485 West Tuscan Road, Fayetteville, AR
3485 W Tuscan Rd Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Fayetteville, Ar - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2237 S. School - 2237 School
2237 South School Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1799 sqft
2237 S. School - 2237 School Available 06/16/20 Nice older 3 Bedroom Home in south Fayetteville - Large 3 possibly 4 bedroom home in south Fayetteville. Great for having a business and living there. (RLNE5834046)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4727 W Hoover Loop
4727 W Hoover Loop, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
New Construction 3/2 Home for Rent! - 4727 Hoover Loop Fayetteville, AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This adorable 3bd/2ba home will not last long! New construction with beautiful finishes. Designer gray paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
912 W. Clinton Drive
912 W Clinton Dr, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
STUDENTS AND FACULTY ONLY - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Unfurnished House, Walking Distance to the U of A (Lawn care provided) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825718)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3372 W Yale St
3372 West Yale Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1436 sqft
3372 W Yale St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Coming Soon! - This adorable home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, new flooring, fresh paint, privacy fenced backyard.