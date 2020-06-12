/
2 bedroom apartments
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2054 N Garland Ave 14
2054 North Garland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Unit 14 Available 07/15/20 2br Townhouse - Property Id: 297026 2br 1.5 bath townhouse. Just remodeled! New flooring! Washer/Dryer included! Water paid! End unit with plenty of parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
726 Van Gogh Pl
726 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
REMODELED CONDO IN FAYETTEVILLE! - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY. NEW GRANITE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW SHOWERS.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
766 W Poplar
766 West Poplar Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
766 W Poplar Available 07/01/20 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Stand alone home (RLNE4450995)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
722 W Van Gogh Pl
722 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
722 W Van Gogh Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Duplex in Fayetteville - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY RENTER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1115 N Leverett AVE Unit #203
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
904 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2155 W Skyler DR
2155 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse/condo with lots of extras. Spacious living room & kitchen with dining area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with a half bath downstairs. 1 car garage. Conveniently located & close to U of A.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1621 N Leverett AVE Unit #1
1621 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Large kitchen workspace with all appliances included. Open floor plan. On site parking with easy access to main roads such as North St, Garland Ave, & Gregg St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
601 W Adams ST
601 West Adams Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Nice home with great location near Wilson Park & the U of A campus. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, fenced in patio for grilling & all appliances, wood floors & much more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
819 West Piedmont Place
819 W Piedmont Pl, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
Nice apartments on U of A bus route, Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, very spacious. Open floor plan with nice sized living room & kitchen, breakfast bar, & all appliances. New carpet, new paint throughout. Downstairs unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1
605 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse. New wood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, all appliances, new paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2251 Skyler DR
2251 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse in W Fayetteville.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Town Branch
1 Unit Available
1149 Indian
1149 W Indian Trl, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Very cozy 2 bedroom home close to campus. 1 bath with all appliances. Large lot with screened in back porch.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
688 Betty Jo
688 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1024 sqft
2 bedroom townhouse available! It is located right off Wedington near several U of A bus stops. The property includes all appliances, including washer and dryer. Water, trash and sewer paid! WiFi available for additional $25 per month.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
1650 N Sang AVE Unit #205
1650 North Sang Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
817 sqft
Very nice apartment in Fayetteville! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - 817 square feet - upstairs unit - balcony off bedroom. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size washer & dryer. Shower/tub combo. Walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2375 W Skyler DR
2375 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance