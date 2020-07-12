Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Killdeer Dr.
154 Killdeer Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$925
1105 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Farmington! Move In Ready! - Clean duplex in Farmington features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage, privacy fenced backyard, recently painted throughout, solid surface flooring in living areas and kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

1 of 16

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
White Rock
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4508 W Pecan St
4508 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great home on a quiet street near the park! Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, 2 car garage with opener and a small fenced yard! $1200 deposit and $35 application fee per adult for background checks. Sorry no pets! Available August 5th!
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble Drive
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
2956 W Marble Drive Available 08/07/20 Custom Home in Fayetteville - Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6178 W. Limerick Way
6178 W Limerick Way, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
MUST SEE THIS CHARMING HOME! - Newly constructed subdivision- brand new home! Farmington school district. Large fenced in back yard. Spacious living room. Must see!!! Pets negotiable. (RLNE5053768)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
275 S Rolling Woods Way
275 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1389 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with large covered deck overlooking wooded park! 2 car garage with an opener and remotes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Asbell
2355 W Skyler DR
2355 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1318 sqft
New painted walls, each bed room has its own bath. Big open living room with a fire place and kitchen attached. Does have a garage, and plenty of storage space. Located very close to the University of Arkansas, if a student.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3573 N Tower CIR
3573 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located in Salem Village with 2 car garage. Home includes washer, dryer, fridge and lawncare. No pets, no smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Farmington, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

