/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Hindman #2
816 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
816 Hindman #2 Available 06/19/20 VERY NICE 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Captain Marshal
550 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
550 Captain Marshal Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 bath beautiful home in Prairie Grove!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estates. In Prairie Grove, AR.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Hindman # 2
808 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
808 Hindman # 2 Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brand New In Prairie Grove! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove!This Home is Not Available to See Until Mid July.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Gallant Fox Lane
1600 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
1600 Gallant Fox Lane Available 06/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove! Corner Lot! - Corner Lot!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This home features an open concept floor plan with eat-in dining, spacious living
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Captain Marshall
480 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
818 Hindman Dr #2
818 Hindman Dr, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! *Please note these pictures are of
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Grove
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
1 of 16
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5094 W. Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5617164)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5051 W Colfax LOOP
5051 W Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Brand New 3 bed, 2 bath home in great location! Home features vinyl floors, granite counters, open living, and much more! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1284 Cannondale DR
1284 North Cannondale Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1442 sqft
Nice home three bedroom, two bathroom home in Sage Meadows Subdivision. Home has fireplace in living room and pass-through window from kitchen to living room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.