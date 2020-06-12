/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1661 Edinburgh DR
1661 Edinburgh Dr, Centerton, AR
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143875 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home in Morningside Estates, close to schools. 4 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunrise Cir.
1710 Sunrise Cir, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1845 sqft
New Home in Quiet Neighboorhood! - (RLNE5831573)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Township
174 Township Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1395 sqft
***174 Township*** - Take a Virtual Tour by using the following link: https://view.ricohtours.com/e179ea49-0aa2-4bda-b151-a1111c3dfbd0/ Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
441 Sorrento Dr
441 Sorrento Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1653 sqft
Nice home in Sienna Estates that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining are, office, gas log fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard, separate shower and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops, and much more! Community pool and
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
1441 Le Chesnay DR
1441 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton, AR
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
174 Township ST
174 Township Dr, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1395 sqft
Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Vinyl plank wood flooring throughout, fresh paint, all new appliances. large back yard, 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
687 Zachary
687 Zachary Drive, Centerton, AR
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton just minutes from Bentonville West High school. This home features faux hardwood throughout the common areas. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms with nice sized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1040 Evergreen
1040 Evergreen Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1358 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Centerton. New paint and new carpet! Tile in all wet areas. Master bedroom has a large vanity, his/her closets. Features a whirlpool tub. Fenced Backyard and coverd patio
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Kensington DR
1221 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
All brick home just minutes from proposed new Bentonville High School and the Wal-Mart Home Office. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all the bedrooms, and wood floors in the family room and hallways.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
530 Dogwood St
530 Dogwood Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1528 sqft
Centerton Home - Great Home in Dogwood Subdivision just off Main and Fish Hatchery Rd.
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Coventry LN
1221 Coventry Lane, Centerton, AR
This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy. Enjoy a split floorplan and spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tile accents. An elegant fireplace centers the living room while the dining room features classic wood-style flooring.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
219 Graystone CIR
219 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice duplex in Centerton featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1 car garage. Vinyl wood in living carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher are included. New paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave
2709 Southwest Tanglewood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1798 sqft
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Corner Lot - Beautiful four bedroom 2 bathroom home on corner lot close to Walmart home office, restaurants, and shopping. Home has split floor plan with galley style kitchen.
