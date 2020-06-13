Apartment List
/
AR
/
farmington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
832 W Walker ST
832 Walker Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1349 N Corsica DR
1349 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1969 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
946 Peachtree DR
946 West Peachtree Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1496 sqft
Great condo/townhouse in great location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large fenced in backyard, balcony off front of unit, and a covered front porch. On U of A bus route.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
535 W Meadow ST
535 West Meadow Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2470 sqft
Meadowmere Town homes. Luxury living near downtown. Modern living steps from Dickson St. and Downtown Fayetteville. Flexible design that can be utilized as live/work environment ( 1st level bedroom could be a home office). Features 3 BR, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1522 Leverett
1522 N Leverett Ave, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Nice duplex on U of A bus route near campus. Home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA. Open living room & kitchen. Wood floors in living room, granite countertops throughout, tile in kitchen, dining & baths, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
679 N Rupple RD
679 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1850 sqft
Nice newer homes with front porches & cozy side patios with arbors conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and open floor plan with urban design.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
218 N Church AVE Unit #4
218 North Church Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmington, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Farmington 3 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with BalconyFarmington Apartments with Garage
Farmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Apartments with Parking
Farmington Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College