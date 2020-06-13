Apartment List
/
AR
/
lowell
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

216 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
818 Irelan ST
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1436 sqft
Great opportunity to live in an amazing Neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, Hwy 71 and I-49. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths, large living room, fenced in back yard. Don't miss this opportunity.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
408 Driftwood ST
408 Driftwood Street, Lowell, AR
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a sought-after open concept that extends to the large fenced in back yard! Kitchen features granite counters along with Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run PL Unit #B
111 Fox Run Pl, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1588 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! Large master bedroom downstairs. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore & huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 195

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run Place Unit B
111 Fox Run Place, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! New paint! New flooring in living room! Large master bedroom downstairs w/large walk-in closet. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
317 Eastside Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5840325)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6206 S 37th ST
6206 South 37th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1544 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with fenced backyard! Spacious living room with eat in kitchen. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water/trash).

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1903 S 16th ST
1903 South 16th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
All brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large chained link fenced yard! Great Rogers location close to the Promenade, home has huge kitchen with hearth room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 SW Willow Bend Ave
1201 Southwest Willow Bend Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1847 sqft
Willow Bend - Bentonville - This one's an absolute MUST SEE! This home is close to Bentonville schools, shopping, restaurants, the Bentonville Community Center and the trail system.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Locust Street
746 North Locust Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
***746 Locust Street*** - Great home just minutes from I-49 in Springdale. Fresh paint, all new vinyl plank wood style flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Refrigerator included. Fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 E Southern Trace
803 Southern Trace Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Rogers for Rent! - 803 E Southern Trace in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home has hardwood flooring and carpet through out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 S. 41st
1718 South 41st Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2112 sqft
Large single level home perfectly close to I-49 - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/10/2020!!! This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

Similar Pages

Lowell 3 BedroomsLowell Apartments with Garage
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College