Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR

Finding an apartment in Farmington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6104 Milliken BND
6104 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1000

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4312 SW Pecan ST
4312 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing Subdv. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1155 S Craftsman ST
1155 South Craftsman Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. You won't want to miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West 62
1 Unit Available
3814 W Lilac DR
3814 West Lilac Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1316 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July! Taking applications now. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1000.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV
3446 W Pinot Ln, Washington County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV Available 08/14/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
772 Malbec
772 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1765 sqft
772 Malbec Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 Hindman #2
816 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
816 Hindman #2 Available 06/19/20 VERY NICE 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 N Malbec
628 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
628 N Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 North Salem Rd
521 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
521 North Salem Rd Available 08/30/20 Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
691 N. Salem - Lot 21 FHV
691 N Salem Rd, Washington County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
691 N. Salem - Lot 21 FHV Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Farmington, AR

Finding an apartment in Farmington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

