29 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Farmington means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
18 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3600 S Tower Circle
3600 South Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1954 sqft
3600 S Tower Circle Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent - 3600 South Tower Circle is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Clabber Creek.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
600 West Meadow
600 West Meadow Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
600 W. Meadow St. Unit# 310 - 600 Meadow St. Unit# 310 Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3153228)

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
4720 Trail Dust ST
4720 West Trail Dust Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1966 sqft
Great Location just minutes from I-49 in Fayetteville off Wedington Exit. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has split floor plan, granite counters, hardwood and tile flooring throughout home, large fence yard with beautiful landscaping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
970 N Lewis AVE
970 North Lewis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex just seconds away from the U of A Campus, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and Wilson Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
968 N Lewis AVE
968 North Lewis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex just seconds away from the U of A Campus, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and Wilson Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
2759 N Westminster DR
2759 Westminister Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1542 sqft
Nice row house conveniently in Salem Village. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new laminate wood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, large kitchen, all appliances & community pool.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3522 Clearwood DR
3522 West Clearwood Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1565 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Check out this gorgeous 3bd/2ba home. Features whirlpool tub in master, fenced in yard, and great covered back deck. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
1 bed/ 1 bath flat 998 Pine Avenue - 105 Available 08/26/20 Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$841
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2503 E Frontier Elm DR
2503 East Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1757 sqft
Conveniently located rental home within walking distance to the Botanical Gardens on the Razorback greenway. Open floor plan with hardwood floors & crown molding throughout. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3315 Waterstone DR
3315 East Waterstone Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2053 sqft
Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
661 Founders Park DR
661 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Coming soon!! Taking pre applications now! This traditional style 3BD/2.5BA home located in Harber Meadows features access to neighborhood amenities including a community pool, walking trails and fishing ponds. Master downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Farmington, AR

Finding apartments with a pool in Farmington means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Farmington could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

