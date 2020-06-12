/
3 bedroom apartments
200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 Unit Available
746 Locust Street
746 North Locust Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
***746 Locust Street*** - Great home just minutes from I-49 in Springdale. Fresh paint, all new vinyl plank wood style flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Refrigerator included. Fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
7883 Bridgegate Avenue
7883 Bridgegate Avenue, Springdale, AR
Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community - This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas.
1 Unit Available
1902 Thrush St
1902 Thrush Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Newly remodeled.All new tile through home, bedrooms have wood laminate Gas Fire-place. Spacious rooms, great laundry room with built in ironing board, sink. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
2333 Cimmaron AVE
2333 Cimmaron Avenue, Springdale, AR
Beautiful home and rare rental find in Springdale's Hunt Estates. All new Paint and Carpet. 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Large Kitchen with breakfast area and separate formal dining, Large walk in pantry and huge laundry room.
1 Unit Available
2207 Cottonwood PL
2207 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1161 sqft
Cozy single family home located off Johnson Rd in Springdale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Vinyl plank in living room & carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups. Carport. Large chain linked fenced yard. Tenant occupied until end of June.
1 Unit Available
3591 Hamm LN
3591 Hamm Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1723 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for lease in an excellent location in West Springdale. Located just off of Don Tyson at the Don Tyson / Carly intersection, you could easily bike to work at Tyson Headquarters.
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
536 W Founders Park DR
536 Founders Park Dr W, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1381 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
1740 Oxford PL
1740 Oxford Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1594 sqft
Located near Tyson corporate office. FAUX-wood in living room, Nice carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard, covered back porch, split floor plan, with ceiling fans and blinds throughout.
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
838 Fairfax AVE
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1887 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd & Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.
Peaceful Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
4208 Chapman AVE
4208 Chapman Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1924 sqft
Nice home in the Peaceful Valley Estates Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. **no carpet* Approximately 280 sq. ft. heated and cooled sun room.
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.
1 Unit Available
3003 Karen AVE
3003 Karen Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1401 sqft
Neat 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near schools, shopping & trails. Refrigerator furnished, extra RV parking on a cul-de-sac street. All inquiries should be sent by text to agent or email to Lmcmu84921@gmail.com.
1 Unit Available
4007 Benjamin LN
4007 Benjamin Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Varvil at (479) 263-4991. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148667 to view more pictures of this property. 3 BR 2 Bath home in north Springdale. Easy access to I-49. Spacious living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
9013 Spring Ridge Dr
9013 Springridge Dr, Springdale, AR
The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location.
1 Unit Available
2109 Cottonwood Pl
2109 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1456 sqft
Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning.
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3358 Alliance Drive
3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1243 sqft
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 15th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.
