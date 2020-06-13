/
3 bedroom apartments
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2987 N Quail Creek Dr
2987 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home on Huge Lot Near Washington Regional! - Well kept 3 br/2.5 bath home as close to Washington Regional Hospital as it gets! All brick. Quiet street in a great area. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Two living areas.
1 Unit Available
2207 Cottonwood PL
2207 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1161 sqft
Cozy single family home located off Johnson Rd in Springdale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Vinyl plank in living room & carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups. Carport. Large chain linked fenced yard. Tenant occupied until end of June.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3473 Northwood AVE
3473 North Northwood Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Cute brick home in great central location near the I-49 bypass, shopping and dining. Fenced yard, deck, sunken living room, fireplace, blinds and ceiling fans throughout.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
3047 N Quail Creek DR
3047 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1776 sqft
Check out this conveniently located home! Located right behind Washington Regional, this home is close to so many amenities from the Fayetteville trail system, to restaurants and coffee shops.
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.
1 Unit Available
2109 Cottonwood Pl
2109 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1456 sqft
Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning.
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1736 Overcrest ST
1736 East Overcrest Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid to late June. Taking applications now. Adorable 3bd/2ba home with in ground swimming pool! *Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and pool maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1550
1 Unit Available
686 W Martha ST
686 West Martha Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now! Check out this great 3bd/1.5ba fourplex with garage. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable. Deposit $850
Root School
1 Unit Available
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Southwest Sequoyah
1 Unit Available
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
1 Unit Available
3485 W Tuscan Rd
3485 West Tuscan Road, Fayetteville, AR
3485 W Tuscan Rd Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Fayetteville, Ar - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4727 W Hoover Loop
4727 W Hoover Loop, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
New Construction 3/2 Home for Rent! - 4727 Hoover Loop Fayetteville, AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This adorable 3bd/2ba home will not last long! New construction with beautiful finishes. Designer gray paint.
1 Unit Available
912 W. Clinton Drive
912 W Clinton Dr, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
STUDENTS AND FACULTY ONLY - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Unfurnished House, Walking Distance to the U of A (Lawn care provided) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825718)
1 Unit Available
746 Locust Street
746 North Locust Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
***746 Locust Street*** - Great home just minutes from I-49 in Springdale. Fresh paint, all new vinyl plank wood style flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Refrigerator included. Fenced yard.
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3372 W Yale St
3372 West Yale Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1436 sqft
3372 W Yale St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Coming Soon! - This adorable home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, new flooring, fresh paint, privacy fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
2484 N Surtees Place
2484 North Surtees Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
2484 N Surtees Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful French style country home for rent! - 2484 N Surtees Place in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
