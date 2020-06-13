/
21 Apartments for rent in Joplin, MO📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
5 Units Available
Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$620
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE392180)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2001 E. 7TH ST STE B
2001 West 7th Street, Joplin, MO
Studio
$1,800
2265 sqft
NEW COMMERCIAL BUILDING - Brand new commercial building located in Joplin!. This building is amazing! Energy efficient, 2 offices and 2 baths, 1 large garage door, 2265 sqft, central heat/air. (RLNE5681093)
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1126 Connecticut
1126 Connecticut Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$640
1000 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 month lease with $500/deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No pets and no smoking. Total electric. Lawn care provided. Centrally located. Available July 1st.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
904 S Pennsylvania
904 S Pennsylvania Ave, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$395
400 sqft
For lease/not for sale. 12 month lease with $300 deposit. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No pets and no smoking. Renovated & updated efficiency apartment. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Available 06/15/20.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2401 Bird Avenue
2401 Bird Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1460 sqft
This near-new 3/2 home features 1,460 SF, 2 car attached garage, granite tops, solid surface flooring, high efficiency HVAC/windows/insulation/construction, covered patio, CENTRAL LOCATION convenient to Medical School and shopping, LOW UTILITIES,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3231 S Kenser Court
3231 S Kenser, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$715
1346 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 month lease with $650 deposit. Call LA for application, subject to acceptable credit report. No smoking. 1 small pet considered with additional refundable $250 pet deposit. Available 07/15/20.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1015 W 6th Street
1015 West 6th Street, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
1328 sqft
For lease, Not for sale. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No Pets. No Smoking. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Previously remodeled, Updated kitchen & bath. Covered deck. Fenced double lot. 2 car carport with storage area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
701 S Sergeant
701 Sergeant Avenue, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with water, gas, sewer, and trash included! No smoking. Pets considered. Tenants subject to credit approval. Each applicant over 18 yrs of age for application and $35 application fee.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
326 S McConnell Avenue
326 Mc Connell Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1246 sqft
Complete remodel recently done on this 3 bed 1 bath home. Great location within minutes of downtown and the Frisco bike/walking trails. Large living room with lots of natural light coming from the wall of windows.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1222 S McKinley
1222 Mc Kinley Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
CUTE!! Total remodel in fall of 2017. Nice enclosed carport. $725 security deposit, Hardwood floors and nice newer appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2519 S Willard Avenue
2519 S Willard Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
New 3BDR 2Bath home available near medical school. 1500 sq ft approx. Spacious, modern, with a large back yard. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small pet may be considered with pet fee. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawncare.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
808 Roosevelt
808 Roosevelt Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$585
1000 sqft
Darling Home Near West 7th street Walmart - $585 rent $585 deposit 2 bedroom 1 bath home near 7th street Wal-Mart. This home has a stove, refrigerator and 1 car garage. Call Susan 417-540-4751 or Lisa 417-437-2060 (RLNE5635761)
Results within 1 mile of Joplin
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4020 E 23rd St
4020 E 23rd St, Duquesne, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is in a newer development in Joplin close to shopping and on the Southeast side of Joplin and just a few minutes from the universities. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5135 Willow Drive
5135 Willow Drive, Airport Drive, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1590 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease with $1000 deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit. No Smoking and No Pets. Open floor plan. Storm shelter. Fenced yard. Carl Junction Schools. Available Immediately.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Matthew Circle
1110 Matthew Cir, Webb City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1390 sqft
Newer home with 3 BR, 2 BA. Close to WC High School. Granite countertops, open floor plan, fenced in backyard, 2 car garage & large utility room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
714 W 12th St
714 W 12th St, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
PRICE REDUCED This is a well taken care of 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex close to shopping in Webb City with off street parking. We do background checks and credit checks with an application fee. Household income must exceed 3x rent.
Results within 5 miles of Joplin
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Valley View St
606 Valley View Drive, Carl Junction, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Very nice home with kitchen appliances, including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top Kenmore stove, Kenmore dishwasher and over the range microwave. Attached garage includes remote garage door opener.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
506 Lone Elm Dr
506 Lone Elm Drive, Carl Junction, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
This is a very sleek remodeled house for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage with a fenced in back yard in the Carl Junction school district. We do background checks and credit checks on all over 18.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Briarbrook Estates
1 Unit Available
915 Briarview
915 Briarview, Carl Junction, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2168 sqft
For lease, not for sale. All applicants subject to acceptable credit. Briarbrook duplex with main floor master. 2 Living areas, plentiful storage throughout. 12 Month lease. $900 Security deposit. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12704 Birch Drive
12704 Birch Drive, Newton County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2194 sqft
For Lease 3 bed/3 bath in Diamond Schools. 12 month lease subject to affiliation. Pets $275 non-refundable pet fee, $15 application fee for each adult occupant,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Heritage Acres
1 Unit Available
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1582 sqft
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.
Results within 10 miles of Joplin
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 S Main
2205 South Main Street, Carthage, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
Cherry Wood Villas - Property Id: 57257 Our luxury apartments contain 1 bedroom + office, 1 bathroom, a walk-in master closet, laundry room, pantry closet, granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Joplin, the median rent is $474 for a studio, $503 for a 1-bedroom, $642 for a 2-bedroom, and $881 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Joplin, check out our monthly Joplin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Joplin area include Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Joplin from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fort Scott, Centerton, and Vinita.