Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive!

Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area. There is an alley entry to the 2 car garage. The home features a nice sized kitchen with eat-in area. The master bath has a jetted garden tub and stall shower. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. Contact us today before this one is gone! You can apply by visiting us online at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*



(RLNE2325534)