Rock Creek, AL
600 Willow Bend Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

600 Willow Bend Lane

600 Willow Bend Lane · (205) 433-0170
Location

600 Willow Bend Lane, Rock Creek, AL 35023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home has the perfect layout, with new floors, new appliances, and new paint. The highlight of this home is the kitchen with tons of counter top space and storage.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have any available units?
600 Willow Bend Lane has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 600 Willow Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
600 Willow Bend Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Willow Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Willow Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Willow Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Willow Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
